Tech workers have recently become more outspoken about concerns over their employers’ policies. Apple engineer Cher Scarlett recently helped launch an employee-activist group called #AppleToo, to collect stories from workers who’ve experienced harassment or discrimination, according to a report in the Verge, a tech website. Late last year, a prominent artificial-intelligence computer scientist, Timnit Gebru, said she was abruptly fired from Google for sending an email criticizing the company’s treatment of minority employees. And workers at Google, Amazon and Microsoft have criticized the facial recognition technology from their companies, fearing misuse by law enforcement and other government agencies.