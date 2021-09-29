Lawyers representing Amazon and the two fired workers said in a hearing Wednesday before the case was to begin that they had reached an agreement. Neither side immediately disclosed terms of the deal, or commented about the outcome.
Just as the firing of the workers could have chilled other Amazon employees from speaking out, a settlement, depending on its terms, could embolden more employees to criticize the e-commerce giant. Had Cunningham and Costa prevailed in the NLRB matter, a ruling could have forced the company to pay back wages and reinstate them.
Cunningham is currently unemployed while Microsoft hired Costa earlier this year.
Amazon fired Cunningham and Costa, who both worked on user experience design, in April 2020. Both have been outspoken critics of its climate policies as members of the group, Amazon Employees for Climate Justice. Amazon had previously warned the two women that they could be fired for future violations of its communications policy.
They were ultimately fired, though, after publicly denouncing conditions at Amazon warehouses as unsafe during the coronavirus pandemic. Cunningham offered on Twitter to match donations up to $500 to Amazon warehouse workers, writing that a lack of safe and sanitary working conditions “puts them and the public at risk.” Costa was fired after tweeting that she’d also match donations up to $500 for warehouse workers “while they struggle to get consistent, sufficient protections and procedures from our employer.”
Amazon has said it fired the workers for violating internal policies, not for speaking about working conditions.
(Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)
The two sides agreed to a so-called non-board settlement, which is a private agreement that doesn’t include the NLRB. The settlement still needs to be approved by the NLRB regional director in Seattle because claims of unfair labor practices also relate to alleged violations the National Labor Relations Act. So the administrative law judge overseeing the matter remanded it to the regional director.
Labor law allows workers to engage in “protected, concerted activities,” said William B. Gould IV, the chairman of the NLRB in the Clinton administration and a current labor law professor at Stanford University. Those are often complaints raised by more than one employee about wages, hours and working conditions. And the law protects workers even when they speak out about practices that affect other employees at their company, Gould said.
“If that’s what triggered the protest, that’s enough,” Gould said.
More than 90 percent of unfair labor practice claims that head to a hearing like this one wind up being settled, according to the NLRB.
“It’s certainly not unusual for these cases to settle,” Wilma Liebman, chairwoman of the NLRB during the Obama administration, said before the hearing.
Amazon is also awaiting the outcome of another dispute before the NLRB. In August, an NLRB hearing officer found that Amazon improperly pressured Alabama warehouse workers to vote against joining a union and recommended holding a new election. The NLRB’s regional director in Atlanta is expected to rule on the recommendation any day now.