“I felt obligated to alert the public,” Rosendorff said during his testimony, according to Bloomberg.
Holmes, the founder and former chief executive of Theranos, is on trial in federal court in San Jose for allegedly misleading investors and patients about the company’s portable blood-testing device. Government prosecutors allege Holmes knew that the machine was not working as advertised and that Theranos was relying heavily on outside lab machines while telling investors otherwise. Holmes’s attorneys have said the founder made mistakes but acted honorably and did not commit fraud.
Holmes has pleaded not guilty.
Rosendorff’s testimony could be detrimental to Holmes’s defense. Her attorneys have sought to suggest to jurors that Holmes acted in good faith and that others below her might have known of issues that she did not.
Theranos collapsed in 2018, three years after a Journal investigation raised significant issues regarding the company’s workforce and operations. The reporter, John Carreyrou, went on to write a book about the company.
In the book he refers to a former employee by a pseudonym, “Alan Beam.” In reality, that is Rosendorff, he confirmed Tuesday.
“Adam was my first and most important source,” Carreyrou tweeted Tuesday. “Without him, I wouldn’t have been able to break the Theranos story. Hats off to his courage and integrity.”
Rosendorff took the stand Friday, after former U.S. defense secretary Jim Mattis testified earlier in the week. Defense lawyers began questioning Rosendorff on Tuesday and will continue questioning him for most of Wednesday’s proceedings.
The trial is expected to continue into December.