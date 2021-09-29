In its annotations, Facebook sought to downplay its own researchers’ findings about how Instagram can make teen girls feel worse about their body image.
“Contrary to how the objectives have been framed, this research was designed to understand user perceptions and not to provide measures of prevalence, statistical estimates for the correlation between Instagram and mental health or to evaluate causal claims between Instagram and health/well-being,” the company wrote in its annotations of the slides.
The documents provide a preview of Facebook’s strategy as it prepares for at least two key hearings in front of a Senate panel focused on children’s safety issues. The hearings were called following the Wall Street Journal’s initial report of Facebook’s findings of its products’ negative effects on children and teens’ mental health.
Facebook global head of safety Antigone Davis is scheduled to testify in Congress on Thursday, and the same committee has announced a hearing for next week featuring a Facebook “whistleblower” who shared key documents about the company with lawmakers.