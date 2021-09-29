The exception is Amazon, which said Sonos could put Alexa into its Concurrency products. “We subscribe to the thought that voice assistants should be interoperable and that there’s lots of things you’re going to want to talk to Alexa about, but there might be some things you want to talk to Facebook about or Verizon about,” Limp told me. (Both Facebook and Verizon have developed voice services, though they’re not nearly as useful or popular.)