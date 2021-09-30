Most carriers are offering free and low-cost replacement phones to customers with 3G devices, though the exact offers vary. For example, AT&T’s free phone options depend on what’s in stock and will be similar to your current device. If you’re worried about having to learn your way around a new device, look for something that runs the same operating system from the same manufacturer. If you’re ready for a big upgrade, see if your carrier has any offers or rebates for the newest smartphones. (Some older phones can continue working on 4G and 5G networks with a software update and a new SIM card from your carrier.)