COPPA was designed in the dial-up era, and consumer advocates and lawmakers say it wasn’t built for the world of streaming, gaming and social networking that dominates children’s time online in 2021. In the interim, COPPA has been unevenly enforced and weakened by court rulings. Companies have sidestepped the law by not asking users their age because enforcement is triggered by “actual knowledge” that a user is under 13, as The Washington Post has reported.