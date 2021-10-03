Lawmakers in the House and Senate have demanded that Facebook turn over documents pertaining to its handling of the Jan. 6 insurrection, including an order from the House select committee investigating the matter to preserve communications on its platforms related to the riot at the Capitol. Facebook spokesman Andy Stone said at the time the company looks “forward to continuing to work with the committee” in the House, but did not say whether it will fully comply with the requests. Lawmakers across Capitol Hill have at times criticized the company for not forking over documents about its policies and practices on misinformation, violent rhetoric and more.