Facebook’s refiling highlights the regulatory challenges the company is facing on multiple fronts in Washington. Facebook faces this competition challenge just a day before Frances Haugen, a former employee known as the Facebook “whistleblower,” is scheduled to testify before Congress about internal company research she exposed, which she says proves Facebook prioritized profits and growth over users’ safety. Her lawyers have filed eight complaints with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can bring charges against companies suspected of misleading investors. The SEC has not responded to requests for comment on the complaints.