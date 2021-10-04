Facebook spokesman Andy Stone tweeted that the company was aware of the issues and was “working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience.” Stone did not immediately respond to follow-up questions about the cause of the outage.
Reports on DownDetector suggest users across the U.S., in Egypt, in Serbia and many other places were impacted.
As is typical when one social media site goes down, people flocked to another one to vent their issues. Twitter was full of Facebook and Instagram users checking in on other’s statuses.
“Oh no!” one user tweeted, with the hashtag #instagramdown.
Others were grateful for the break. “No worries, just leave it like that,” another user tweeted.
App researcher Jane Manchun Wong tweeted that her research shows Facebook’s internal systems and workplace service was also having DNS, or domain name system, issues. DNS systems translate familiar web addresses, such as washingtonpost.com, into a string of numbers that computers can read. When the servers have issues communicating, it can make websites unreachable.
The outage comes as Facebook faces increased scrutiny following a whistleblower — revealed this weekend as former product manager Frances Haugen — leaking tens of thousands of pages of documents, which she says shows the company has been negligent in eliminating violence and misinformation.