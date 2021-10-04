If you look closely, there are signs Trinity Athletics isn’t what it says. Its Facebook page leads to a normal website that is powered by Shopify. But the domain for the site itself, trinityathleticsclub.com, was bought in November 2020 through a service that hides the identity of who purchased it. Images on the site all appear to be lifted from other websites, according to a reverse image search on Google Images. For example, the tank tops listed use the same generic image of a man with one sleeve of tattoos that has been used to sell similar shirts for years across the Internet, including on Alibaba and current Amazon listings.