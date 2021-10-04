But here’s the thing: Lawmakers don’t just make up laws on the spot. They do so through an arduous process that involves numerous drafts of policies crafted by staffers, some of whom have genuine expertise on the relevant topics, and with input from outside experts. (There have been some concerted pushes to address Congress’ tech deficit.) The resulting legislation can still be flawed in all kinds of ways — a 2018 law aimed at curbing online sex-trafficking is a recent example of what many critics see as a failed attempt at Internet reform — but those flaws generally aren’t the product of any one lawmaker’s momentary misunderstanding of a given product or feature.