Diaz’s suit was a hostile work environment and racial harassment case brought under the Civil Rights Act of 1866. The defendants in the case included Tesla and several staffing corporations that sent workers to client sites. Attorneys for Tesla had attempted to argue that Diaz was not an employee of Tesla but rather someone who had been paired with a job in its facilities. Organ said Diaz was working at Tesla, using equipment from the company and taking direction from its workers, who determined his hours and rate of pay.