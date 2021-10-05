In an interview with The Washington Post Haugen said she was motivated to go public because she views Facebook in its current form as “dangerous.” Even policymakers tasked with regulating Facebook do not have the information they need to oversee the company and address its potential harms, she said.
“A lot of what Facebook is doing isn’t illegal because they hid the information that politicians would have needed to create regulations that addressed it,” she said in a recent interview.
Here’s what you need to know
Former Facebook employee Frances Haugen revealed as ‘whistleblower’ behind leaked documents that plunged the company into scandal
Facebook is recovering from an hours-long global outage, an event Haugen will reference
Haugen will appear before Congress as Facebook is scrambling to recover from one of the company’s longest outages in years, which left people unable to reach Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.
The Monday outage served as a powerful reminder of the broad influence Facebook wields over communications and media around the globe, occurring as members of Congress concerned about Facebook’s power are preparing their questioning.
Haugen plans to reference the event in her opening remarks, as she attempts to make the case to lawmakers that their intervention is necessary.
“I know that for more than 5 hours Facebook wasn’t used to deepen divides, destabilize democracies, and make young girls and women feel bad about their bodies,” Haugen will say. “It also means that millions of small businesses weren’t able to reach potential customers and countless photos of new babies weren’t joyously celebrated by family and friends around the world.”
Haugen will say she believes in the “potential” of Facebook.
“We can have social media we enjoy, that connects us, without tearing apart our democracy, putting our children in danger and sowing ethnic violence across the world,” she will say. “We can do better.”
The outage marked yet another crisis for Facebook. The company also asked a federal judge on Monday to dismiss an antitrust case brought by the Federal Trade Commission, as scrutiny of its business mounts among regulators around the world.
In a blog-post, the company attributed the event to “configuration changes on the backbone routers” interrupting communication between data centers.
“Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger are coming back online now,” chief executive Mark Zuckerberg posted late Monday. “Sorry for the disruption today — I know how much you rely on our services to stay connected with the people you care about.”
Haugen will compare Facebook to tobacco companies and cars without seat belts in testimony
Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen will draw parallels between the company’s behavior and that of tobacco companies that hid the harms of cigarettes, arguing that disclosures about Facebook’s systems are crucial to the work of policymakers, according to her written testimony.
Haugen will directly call on lawmakers to “break out of previous regulatory frames” and advocate for congressional action beyond making “tweaks to outdated privacy protections” or Section 230, a decades-old law that shields companies from lawsuits over what users share on their services. She will say that the starting point for regulating the company is “full access to data for research not directed by Facebook.”
“The core of the issue is that no one can understand Facebook’s destructive choices better than Facebook, because only Facebook gets to look under the hood,” she will testify. But with data access, “we can build sensible rules and standards to address consumer harms, illegal content, data protection, anticompetitive practices, algorithmic systems and more.”
Haugen will argue that Congress needs to take action much like the government did when it realized the ill health effects of tobacco or the safety benefits of seat belts. She’ll warn that currently, policymakers are unable to independently assess Facebook’s impact on society.
“This inability to see into the actual systems of Facebook and confirm that Facebook’s systems work like they say is like the Department of Transportation regulating cars by watching them drive down the highway,” Haugen said. “Imagine if no regulator could ride in a car, pump up its wheels, crash test a car, or even know that seat belts could exist.”
Haugen will also criticize Facebook’s attempts at self-regulation by offering a scathing assessment of the company’s Oversight Board, which Facebook has said it created to increase transparency and address some of the thorniest questions about speech on the platform. Haugen will say the board is “as blind as the public.”
Facebook has weathered many scandals. This one is different.
In the last four years, Facebook has faced an unrelenting string of controversies.
In 2017, the company revealed that its platform had been abused by Russian operatives, who sowed disinformation to tens of millions of Americans ahead of the previous year’s presidential election.
In 2018, the company admitted that a political consultancy affiliated with Donald Trump had scraped the Facebook profiles of tens of millions of users without permission, leading to a record privacy settlement with the Federal Trade Commission the following year.
And last year, Stop the Steal groups on Facebook helped organize the Capitol insurrection, while vaccine opponents gained vast audiences using the platform to spread misinformation about the coronavirus.
But Tuesday’s hearing on Capitol Hill with whistleblower Frances Haugen is different because the story comes from within. Rather than outsiders or even Facebook’s users abusing the service, the scandal, according to Haugen, is that Facebook ignored its own research definitively proving the harms to society that many critics have long alleged.
That means Facebook has had to tread carefully. In response to both the Russia and Cambridge Analytica incidents, chief executive Mark Zuckerberg directly apologized and vowed to stop bad actors from taking advantage of the company’s service.
This time, Facebook has not apologized. Instead, it has deployed several executives to essentially pick apart the whistleblower’s arguments, saying that the documents, first revealed by the Wall Street Journal, tell only a partial story.
And Zuckerberg is nowhere near this scandal.
Who is Frances Haugen? Meet the whistleblower behind revelations that catapulted Facebook into crisis.
Former Facebook product manager Frances Haugen knew the company had a misinformation problem before she joined it in 2019. She had seen a friend descend into online conspiracy theories.
“I thought I knew how bad misinformation was,” she told The Washington Post in an interview. “Then I learned what it was doing in countries that don’t speak English.”
The realization was just one of many that the 37-year-old tech industry veteran said she had about the ways Facebook prioritized growth over the safety of its users around the globe. She will testify Tuesday that during the time she spent as the company’s lead product manager for civic misinformation, and later on counterespionage, she saw Facebook consistently prioritize profits when resolving conflicts.
As a former Google, Pinterest and Yelp employee, Haugen has deep insight into how tech companies operate. At Facebook, she became concerned about how little the public knew about the social network’s influence on the safety of children and its role in spreading hateful and polarizing messages. She said the situation was “untenable” for democracy.
“Facebook in its current form is dangerous,” she said in the interview. “It became necessary to get the public involved.”
She said those concerns motivated her to become the source of thousands of pages of internal company documents, which she turned over to the Wall Street Journal, the Securities and Exchange Commission and members of Congress. For weeks, her identity remained a secret as the Journal published key findings from her report, raising political scrutiny on Capitol Hill of Facebook’s influence on children’s and teens’ mental health.
On Sunday, Haugen broke her public silence and came forward as the Facebook whistleblower in an interview that aired on “60 Minutes.” She’ll tell lawmakers today that she did so because she still believes Congress has time to act to create a “safer, more enjoyable” social media.
“I believe what I did was right and necessary for the common good — but I know Facebook has infinite resources, which it could use to destroy me,” she said in her written testimony. “I came forward because I recognized a frightening truth: almost no one outside of Facebook knows what happens inside Facebook.”