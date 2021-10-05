Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen on Tuesday will warn lawmakers that Facebook operates without oversight and issue a call to action from Congress to make social media safer, according to written testimony that she shared with The Washington Post.

The hearing with the Senate Commerce consumer protection, product safety and data security subcommittee marks Haugen’s first public appearance after she revealed herself Sunday evening as the source of thousands of pages of internal company research, leaked to the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Wall Street Journal. Revelations from the documents have sparked renewed concern on Capitol Hill about Facebook’s influence, particularly on children’s and teens’ mental health. Her testimony will be an opportunity to publicly share her experience of working at Facebook and her vision of how the company might be regulated with lawmakers.

In an interview with The Washington Post Haugen said she was motivated to go public because she views Facebook in its current form as “dangerous.” Even policymakers tasked with regulating Facebook do not have the information they need to oversee the company and address its potential harms, she said.

“A lot of what Facebook is doing isn’t illegal because they hid the information that politicians would have needed to create regulations that addressed it,” she said in a recent interview.

Here’s what you need to know

  • Senators said Tuesday’s hearing is one in a series on child safety, following Haugen’s revelations to the Wall Street Journal that Facebook’s own research shows that Instagram makes teen girls’ body images worse.
  • The findings about Instagram’s impact on children’s and teens’ mental health have attracted the most attention among lawmakers, who last week hosted a hearing with Facebook head of safety Antigone Davis that devolved into heated confrontations.
  • Haugen’s leaks about the companies are wide-ranging, and she raised concerns in a “60 Minutes” interview about Facebook’s decision to disband its civic integrity team in the aftermath of the 2020 election ahead of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. She has also raised concerns about the spread of misinformation on Facebook, particularly in non-English-speaking countries where the company has not invested as much in content moderation.
  • Facebook has sought to downplay the leaked research, saying the “60 Minutes” interview “disregards the significant investments we make to keep people safe on our platform.” Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg have not publicly commented on the revelations, which have plunged the company into public scandal in recent weeks.