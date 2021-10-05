The hearing with the Senate Commerce consumer protection, product safety and data security subcommittee marks Haugen’s first public appearance after she revealed herself Sunday evening as the source of thousands of pages of internal company research, leaked to the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Wall Street Journal. Revelations from the documents have sparked renewed concern on Capitol Hill about Facebook’s influence, particularly on children’s and teens’ mental health. Her testimony will be an opportunity to publicly share her experience of working at Facebook and her vision of how the company might be regulated with lawmakers.