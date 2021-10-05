In an interview with The Washington Post Haugen said she was motivated to go public because she views Facebook in its current form as “dangerous.” Even policymakers tasked with regulating Facebook do not have the information they need to oversee the company and address its potential harms, she said.
“A lot of what Facebook is doing isn’t illegal because they hid the information that politicians would have needed to create regulations that addressed it,” she said in a recent interview.
Here’s what you need to know
Former Facebook employee Frances Haugen revealed as ‘whistleblower’ behind leaked documents that plunged the company into scandal
Facebook has weathered many scandals. This one is different.
In the last four years, Facebook has faced an unrelenting string of controversies.
In 2017, the company revealed that its platform had been abused by Russian operatives, who sowed disinformation to tens of millions of Americans ahead of the previous year’s presidential election.
In 2018, the company admitted that a political consultancy affiliated with Donald Trump had scraped the Facebook profiles of tens of millions of users without permission, leading to a record privacy settlement with the Federal Trade Commission the following year.
And last year, Stop the Steal groups on Facebook helped organize the Capitol insurrection, while vaccine opponents gained vast audiences using the platform to spread misinformation about the coronavirus.
But Tuesday’s hearing on Capitol Hill with whistleblower Frances Haugen is different because the story comes from within. Rather than outsiders or even Facebook’s users abusing the service, the scandal, according to Haugen, is that Facebook ignored its own research definitively proving the harms to society that many critics have long alleged.
That means Facebook has had to tread carefully. In response to both the Russia and Cambridge Analytica incidents, chief executive Mark Zuckerberg directly apologized and vowed to stop bad actors from taking advantage of the company’s service.
This time, Facebook has not apologized. Instead, it has deployed several executives to essentially pick apart the whistleblower’s arguments, saying that the documents, first revealed by the Wall Street Journal, tell only a partial story.
And Zuckerberg is nowhere near this scandal.
Who is Frances Haugen? Meet the whistleblower behind revelations that catapulted Facebook into crisis.
Former Facebook product manager Frances Haugen knew the company had a misinformation problem before she joined it in 2019. She had seen a friend descend into online conspiracy theories.
“I thought I knew how bad misinformation was,” she told The Washington Post in an interview. “Then I learned what it was doing in countries that don’t speak English.”
The realization was just one of many that the 37-year-old tech industry veteran said she had about the ways Facebook prioritized growth over the safety of its users around the globe. She will testify Tuesday that during the time she spent as the company’s lead product manager for civic misinformation, and later on counterespionage, she saw Facebook consistently prioritize profits when resolving conflicts.
As a former Google, Pinterest and Yelp employee, Haugen has deep insight into how tech companies operate. At Facebook, she became concerned about how little the public knew about the social network’s influence on the safety of children and its role in spreading hateful and polarizing messages. She said the situation was “untenable” for democracy.
“Facebook in its current form is dangerous,” she said in the interview. “It became necessary to get the public involved.”
She said those concerns motivated her to become the source of thousands of pages of internal company documents, which she turned over to the Wall Street Journal, the Securities and Exchange Commission and members of Congress. For weeks, her identity remained a secret as the Journal published key findings from her report, raising political scrutiny on Capitol Hill of Facebook’s influence on children’s and teens’ mental health.
On Sunday, Haugen broke her public silence and came forward as the Facebook whistleblower in an interview that aired on “60 Minutes.” She’ll tell lawmakers today that she did so because she still believes Congress has time to act to create a “safer, more enjoyable” social media.
“I believe what I did was right and necessary for the common good — but I know Facebook has infinite resources, which it could use to destroy me,” she said in her written testimony. “I came forward because I recognized a frightening truth: almost no one outside of Facebook knows what happens inside Facebook.”