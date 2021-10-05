Facebook notes that MSI, whose goal was to take traffic away from publishers and push people toward friends and family that they tend to engage with more frequently, actually caused a large drop in traffic for the company. CNBC reported at the time that the change caused time spent on the platform go down by 50 million hours per day. Zuckerberg said that was because he preferred people to spend more quality time on the platform rather than more hours, so the trade-off was worth it.