In an interview with The Washington Post Haugen said she was motivated to go public because she views Facebook in its current form as “dangerous.” Even policymakers tasked with regulating Facebook do not have the information they need to oversee the company and address its potential harms, she said.
“A lot of what Facebook is doing isn’t illegal because they hid the information that politicians would have needed to create regulations that addressed it,” she said in a recent interview.
Former Facebook employee Frances Haugen revealed as ‘whistleblower’ behind leaked documents that plunged the company into scandal
Facebook is hitting back against the accusations — in real time
Facebook sent out an early morning blog post defending itself, saying that “protecting our community is more important than maximizing our profits.” It also asserted, “It is not accurate that leaked internal research demonstrates Instagram is ‘toxic’ for teen girls.”
The talking points repeat some of the social media company’s previous lines of defense.
Facebook knows that Haugen will talk about how a well-publicized algorithm change in 2018, called Meaningful Social Interactions, or MSI, increased polarization by rewarding extremist content with more clicks.
Facebook notes that MSI, whose goal was to take traffic away from publishers and push people toward friends and family that they tend to engage with more frequently, actually caused a large drop in traffic for the company. CNBC reported at the time that the change caused time spent on the platform go down by 50 million hours per day. Zuckerberg said that was because he preferred people to spend more quality time on the platform rather than more hours, so the trade-off was worth it.
The company also says the Wall Street Journal stories misrepresented its own research into teenage girls. Facebook says the internal study Haugen highlighted, which was focused specifically on surveying teen girls with mental health challenges, showed that “on 12 of 12 well-being issues — including serious areas like loneliness, anxiety, sadness and eating issues — more teenage girls who said they struggled with those difficult issues also said that Instagram made them either better or had no impact rather than making them worse.”
Sen. Marsha Blackburn says lawmakers need to examine if Facebook has broken federal laws protecting children online
Sen. Marsha Blackburn, the top Republican on the Senate Commerce Protection, Product Safety and Data Security consumer protection subcommittee, said lawmakers need to examine whether Facebook has violated federal laws protecting children’s privacy or evaded those regulations.
Blackburn accused Facebook executive Antigone Davis, who testified before the committee last week, of downplaying the company’s internal research into Instagram’s effect on children’s and teens’ mental health.
“They knew what they were doing,” she said. “They knew what their violations were. And they know they were guilty, they know this. Their research tells them this.”
She accused Facebook of “running scared” as teens are weighing other social media alternatives, such as TikTok.
After years of inaction in passing meaningful tech legislation, Blackburn said, the subcommittee in this Congress would pass federal privacy legislation and address Section 230, a legal shield that protects tech companies from lawsuits over content users share.
“Big Tech companies have gotten away with abusing consumers for far too long,” she said. “As a mother and a grandmother, this is an issue of particular concern to me.”
Sen. Blumenthal: Facebook’s risks to kids ‘will haunt a generation’
Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) assailed the impact Facebook’s products have on kids at the hearing with Facebook whistleblower Haugen, whose disclosure of the company’s internal research he said is “documented proof” the social media giant is aware of the harm it is inflicting on its users.
“Big Tech now faces that Big Tobacco jaw-dropping moment of truth,” Blumenthal said in his opening remarks for the hearing, which he is chairing.
Facebook has come under fire in Washington since a Wall Street Journal report disclosed that the company’s own research found that some teen girls reported that Instagram made their body image and mental health issues worse.
“The damage to self-interest and self-worth inflected by Facebook today will haunt a generation,” he said, adding that Haugen’s leaks are “documented proof that Facebook knows its products can be addictive and toxic to children.”
Highly anticipated Senate hearing with Facebook whistleblower kicks off
Senate lawmakers have gaveled in their hearing with Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen on Tuesday morning, a session that is set to garner massive attention in the United States.
Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, is testifying before the Senate Commerce Committee’s consumer protection panel, which is investigating the documents she leaked detailing how the company allegedly knew its products made body image issues worse for some teens.
Compared to a similar hearing on the same topic with Facebook executive Antigone Davis last week, Haugen’s session is already drawing a bigger audience. Hopeful attendees, members of the press, photographers and camera crews lined up outside the hearing hall in the Russell Senate Office Building ahead of the session.
It’s a notable uptick in attention compared to other recent Senate hearings on tech issues, which have drawn smaller audiences since the onset of the covid-19 pandemic.
Instagram’s risks to children is an issue that motivates lawmakers
The Senate hearing with Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen will probably focus on internal research she disclosed suggesting Instagram worsens body image issues among some teens, a finding that has united Democrats and Republicans in Washington in fury at the tech giant.
Protecting kids online is one of the few issues where lawmakers have been able to overcome partisan differences over how they want to regulate the Internet to pass bills, with Congress setting protections for kids’ privacy while surfing the Web with a landmark law in 1998.
But more recent efforts to expand those protections and create new safeguards to shield children from harmful content on social media platforms have stalled. At a Senate hearing with Facebook executive Antigone Davis last week, lawmakers said Haugen’s disclosures put even more of a focus on those issues and could build momentum for new legislation.
Haugen told CBS she hopes coming forward “will have had a big enough impact on the world that they get the fortitude and the motivation to actually go put [some] regulations into place.”
Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), chair of the subcommittee convening Tuesday’s hearing, told The Washington Post that lawmakers hope to use her perspective and the Facebook research she’s made public to inform the debate over new potential regulations.
Facebook is recovering from an hours-long global outage, an event Haugen will reference
Haugen will appear before Congress as Facebook is scrambling to recover from one of the company’s longest outages in years, which left people unable to reach Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.
The Monday outage served as a powerful reminder of the broad influence Facebook wields over communications and media around the globe, occurring as members of Congress concerned about Facebook’s power are preparing their questioning.
Haugen plans to reference the event in her opening remarks, as she attempts to make the case to lawmakers that their intervention is necessary.
“I know that for more than 5 hours Facebook wasn’t used to deepen divides, destabilize democracies, and make young girls and women feel bad about their bodies,” Haugen will say. “It also means that millions of small businesses weren’t able to reach potential customers and countless photos of new babies weren’t joyously celebrated by family and friends around the world.”
Haugen will say she believes in the “potential” of Facebook.
“We can have social media we enjoy, that connects us, without tearing apart our democracy, putting our children in danger and sowing ethnic violence across the world,” she will say. “We can do better.”
The outage marked yet another crisis for Facebook. The company also asked a federal judge on Monday to dismiss an antitrust case brought by the Federal Trade Commission, as scrutiny of its business mounts among regulators around the world.
In a blog post, the company attributed the event to “configuration changes on the backbone routers” interrupting communication between data centers.
“Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger are coming back online now,” chief executive Mark Zuckerberg posted late Monday. “Sorry for the disruption today — I know how much you rely on our services to stay connected with the people you care about.”
Haugen will compare Facebook to tobacco companies and cars without seat belts in testimony
Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen will draw parallels between the company’s behavior and that of tobacco companies that hid the harms of cigarettes, arguing that disclosures about Facebook’s systems are crucial to the work of policymakers, according to her written testimony.
Haugen will directly call on lawmakers to “break out of previous regulatory frames” and advocate for congressional action beyond making “tweaks to outdated privacy protections” or Section 230, a decades-old law that shields companies from lawsuits over what users share on their services. She will say that the starting point for regulating the company is “full access to data for research not directed by Facebook.”
“The core of the issue is that no one can understand Facebook’s destructive choices better than Facebook, because only Facebook gets to look under the hood,” she will testify. But with data access, “we can build sensible rules and standards to address consumer harms, illegal content, data protection, anticompetitive practices, algorithmic systems and more.”
Haugen will argue that Congress needs to take action much like the government did when it realized the ill health effects of tobacco or the safety benefits of seat belts. She’ll warn that currently, policymakers are unable to independently assess Facebook’s impact on society.
“This inability to see into the actual systems of Facebook and confirm that Facebook’s systems work like they say is like the Department of Transportation regulating cars by watching them drive down the highway,” Haugen said. “Imagine if no regulator could ride in a car, pump up its wheels, crash test a car, or even know that seat belts could exist.”
Haugen will also criticize Facebook’s attempts at self-regulation by offering a scathing assessment of the company’s Oversight Board, which Facebook has said it created to increase transparency and address some of the thorniest questions about speech on the platform. Haugen will say the board is “as blind as the public.”
Facebook has weathered many scandals. This one is different.
In the last four years, Facebook has faced an unrelenting string of controversies.
In 2017, the company revealed that its platform had been abused by Russian operatives, who sowed disinformation to tens of millions of Americans ahead of the previous year’s presidential election.
In 2018, the company admitted that a political consultancy affiliated with Donald Trump had scraped the Facebook profiles of tens of millions of users without permission, leading to a record privacy settlement with the Federal Trade Commission the following year.
And last year, Stop the Steal groups on Facebook helped organize the Capitol insurrection, while vaccine opponents gained vast audiences using the platform to spread misinformation about the coronavirus.
But Tuesday’s hearing on Capitol Hill with whistleblower Frances Haugen is different because the story comes from within. Rather than outsiders or even Facebook’s users abusing the service, the scandal, according to Haugen, is that Facebook ignored its own research definitively proving the harms to society that many critics have long alleged.
That means Facebook has had to tread carefully. In response to both the Russia and Cambridge Analytica incidents, chief executive Mark Zuckerberg directly apologized and vowed to stop bad actors from taking advantage of the company’s service.
This time, Facebook has not apologized. Instead, it has deployed several executives to essentially pick apart the whistleblower’s arguments, saying that the documents, first revealed by the Wall Street Journal, tell only a partial story.
And Zuckerberg is nowhere near this scandal.
Who is Frances Haugen? Meet the whistleblower behind revelations that catapulted Facebook into crisis.
Former Facebook product manager Frances Haugen knew the company had a misinformation problem before she joined it in 2019. She had seen a friend descend into online conspiracy theories.
“I thought I knew how bad misinformation was,” she told The Washington Post in an interview. “Then I learned what it was doing in countries that don’t speak English.”
The realization was just one of many that the 37-year-old tech industry veteran said she had about the ways Facebook prioritized growth over the safety of its users around the globe. She will testify Tuesday that during the time she spent as the company’s lead product manager for civic misinformation, and later on counterespionage, she saw Facebook consistently prioritize profits when resolving conflicts.
As a former Google, Pinterest and Yelp employee, Haugen has deep insight into how tech companies operate. At Facebook, she became concerned about how little the public knew about the social network’s influence on the safety of children and its role in spreading hateful and polarizing messages. She said the situation was “untenable” for democracy.
“Facebook in its current form is dangerous,” she said in the interview. “It became necessary to get the public involved.”
She said those concerns motivated her to become the source of thousands of pages of internal company documents, which she turned over to the Wall Street Journal, the Securities and Exchange Commission and members of Congress. For weeks, her identity remained a secret as the Journal published key findings from her report, raising political scrutiny on Capitol Hill of Facebook’s influence on children’s and teens’ mental health.
On Sunday, Haugen broke her public silence and came forward as the Facebook whistleblower in an interview that aired on “60 Minutes.” She’ll tell lawmakers today that she did so because she still believes Congress has time to act to create a “safer, more enjoyable” social media.
“I believe what I did was right and necessary for the common good — but I know Facebook has infinite resources, which it could use to destroy me,” she said in her written testimony. “I came forward because I recognized a frightening truth: almost no one outside of Facebook knows what happens inside Facebook.”