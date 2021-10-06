Holmes is charged with 12 counts of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and prosecutors have said in court that the case is about “lying and cheating to get money.”
Holmes has pleaded not guilty. Her defense team has said she made mistakes but acted in good faith and did not commit fraud.
Theranos marketed a device that could take a few drops of blood from a patient’s fingertip and run a slate of blood tests in a small, portable lab machine. But in reality, prosecutors and some former employees say, Theranos was using traditional lab machines to run many tests, and results on its own technology were often unreliable.
Theranos shuttered in 2018, three years after an investigation by the Wall Street Journal raised concerns about the company’s technology. The Holmes case has become somewhat of a cautionary tale of Silicon Valley’s ethos of “fake it 'til you make it.” Holmes and Theranos have been the subject of multiple podcasts, a documentary and a best-selling book.
Burd is expected to take the stand after former lab director Adam Rosendorff wrapped testimony that lasted for six days and at times featured tense exchanges with defense lawyers.
Safeway reportedly dissolved a partnership with Theranos in late 2015 after reports about the technology’s reliability issues became public. A Wall Street Journal report from the time suggested the deal was supposed to be key for Safeway’s expansion into the wellness market.
During the trial, now in its fifth week, former employees including whistleblower Erika Cheung have raised the concerns they felt while working at the company.
“It was starting to get very uncomfortable and very stressful for me working at the company, and I was attempting to tell as many people as I could, but it was not, just not seeming to get through to people,” Cheung said on the stand.
Former defense secretary Jim Mattis testified about his time on Theranos’s board and how he came to realize over time that the company’s device could not run the multitude of tests he believed it could.