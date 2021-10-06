Researchers are calling on Congress to seize this moment to pass legislation that would enhance their ability to do outside research of social media platforms. Nate Persily, a Stanford Law School professor, wrote a draft bill that he published in a Washington Post op-ed that would enable the Federal Trade Commission to specify procedures for Facebook to make data available for outside researchers to analyze it. He said Facebook should have no power over which researchers gain access to the data, which should be left up to the FTC’s discretion.