Look for any evidence that the company exists outside of the first ad or listing you see. A dedicated website is a good start, but these can also be created on the cheap with tools like Shopify and WordPress. Scroll to the bottom of the front page to look for the contact details in the footer and see if it’s a template. Look for an “About us” page. If it sounds original and names any founders or employees, that’s a good sign. Most will have an email address, but look for more ways to contact the company, including an address and a phone number. The more reachable they are, the better.