The phone numbers for Princess Haya and members of her legal and security teams were among those found on a list of 50,000 numbers that included phones targeted by the surveillance software.
The numbers had been added to the list around the time Haya fled to London with her two young children following a campaign of harassment and threats from her then-husband, one of the Persian Gulf’s most powerful men, the investigation found.
The High Court judgment, which was delivered in May but only released to the public Wednesday, also said that Cherie Blair, the ex-wife of former British prime minister Tony Blair, had alerted Haya’s attorneys to the invasion while working with NSO Group, the Israeli surveillance company that makes Pegasus.
The ruling found that Haya, her personal assistant, two of her lawyers and two members of her security team had been subjected to “unlawful surveillance” carried out by agents of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the billionaire prime minister of the United Arab Emirates.
The Guardian first reported the judgment.
The U.K. High Court’s family division has been investigating the case amid a bitter custody battle over their children. The judge, Andrew McFarlane, said in the ruling that the findings “represent a total abuse of trust, and indeed an abuse of power, to a significant extent.”
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.