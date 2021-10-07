But a move of the company’s corporate headquarters signals a major shift for Tesla, which traces its roots to Silicon Valley and has drawn from a lush environment of incentives both for electric vehicle buyers and green energy initiatives to propel its growth. The company’s proximity to Stanford University has provided a rich landscape of engineers to choose from — and its Silicon Valley location placed it within the radius of numerous technology companies, including Google, Apple and Facebook.
Tesla files suit in response to coronavirus restrictions after Musk threatens to relocate operations
“I’m excited to announce we are moving our headquarters to Austin, Texas,” Musk said. “Just to be clear, though, we will be continuing to expand our activities in California. This is not a matter of Tesla leaving California.”
Musk said Tesla has approached the limits of its capacity in California, though it will continue to grow in the state, aiming to increase its output at the Fremont plant by 50 percent. The Austin move, he said, give the company to build out in a location where there is ample space to support its growth. Capacity at the Fremont factory, where Tesla has more than 10,000 workers, has reached its limits.
He said Tesla arrived to a sprawling facility that it could hardly fill out, where it was like “kids in parents’ shoes.”
“Now we’re like spam in a can here,” Musk said.
He added that Austin proved more accommodating for the pool of workers Tesla is aiming to attract to the company. The costs and constraints of the Bay Area began to be prohibitive, he said.
“It’s tough for people to afford houses and a lot of people have to come in from far away,” he said. “There’s a limit to how big you can scale in the Bay Area.”
Musk threatened last May that a Texas move could be imminent amid California’s shelter-in-place orders.
“Tesla will now move its HQ and future programs to Texas/Nevada immediately,” he wrote on Twitter in May 2020, though a move did not follow then. “If we even retain Fremont manufacturing activity at all, it will be dependen[t] on how Tesla is treated in the future.”
At the meeting, Musk laid out his vision for the Austin factory, as Musk touted its proximity to the airport and downtown.
“We’re gonna create an ecological paradise here because we’re right on the Colorado River,” he said.