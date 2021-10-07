Tesla files suit in response to coronavirus restrictions after Musk threatens to relocate operations
“We’re excited to announce we are moving our headquarters to Austin, Texas,” Musk said.
“This is not a matter of Tesla leaving California,” he added.
Musk said Tesla has approached the limits of its capacity in California, though it will continue to grow in the state.
Musk threatened last May that a Texas move could be imminent amid California’s shelter-in-place orders.
“Tesla will now move its HQ and future programs to Texas/Nevada immediately,” he wrote on Twitter in May 2020, though a move did not follow then. “If we even retain Fremont manufacturing activity at all, it will be dependen[t] on how Tesla is treated in the future.”