The hackers have used free and publicly available tools to distribute and publicize their looted data. Instead of hosting the files on a single server, the hackers used the peer-to-peer network BitTorrent to anonymously “seed” the files from their computer to users who wanted them. Once those users had grabbed the files, their computers began to seed as well — a viral scattering technique, popular among online pirates, that makes the files virtually impossible to take down.