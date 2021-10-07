Twitch’s link to Amazon, whose Amazon Web Services is an online behemoth handling about 40 percent of all Internet traffic worldwide, was especially baffling to some experts, who questioned how Twitch had failed to implement security safeguards to prevent a hack or even notice that so much sensitive data was gushing out. An AWS spokesman said the hack had “nothing to do with the operations of AWS services,” which “operated as expected.” (Some also noted that Twitch had joked about Facebook’s mass outage in the hours before its own hack was revealed.)