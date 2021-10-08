Your best bet is to try to figure out who owns the drone and speak to them or ask local law enforcement to speak to them (which is likely the most they can do). There should be a small identifying number on the side of the drone, but it’s likely too small to see so you could try following the drone back to the person who is flying it. Also contact your local FAA office, though Rupprecht says the agency largely lacks the resources and tools to enforce minor infractions. “Realistically, the FAA and law enforcement aren’t going to do much,” he said.