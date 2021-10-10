One of the reasons Tesla wants good drivers to have access to Full Self-Driving is because humans help train its software on how to drive. Bad human driving habits — like cutting people off, rolling through stop signs and tailgating — can be baked into the software, potentially replicating those habits across many more communities. It’s another way Tesla is redefining the meaning of car ownership, turning the relationship into a two-way street where in exchange for giving out new features, it unleashes thousands of drivers on public roads as beta testers. Those users are changing standard road behaviors and — if all goes to plan for Tesla — ushering in an autonomous future in the process.