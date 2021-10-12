One of the more creative approaches to the algorithm issue focuses on giving social media users the power to choose their own ranking system. Scholars Francis Fukuyama of Stanford and Barak Richman of Duke University propose requiring dominant networks such as Facebook to allow outside software developers to build and offer “middleware” — third-party programs that do the work of ranking users’ feeds and filtering content they don’t want to see. That would leave Facebook’s basic business model intact but diffuse its power over discourse, while giving people the power to opt for algorithms that don’t necessarily optimize for the growth and engagement metrics to which Facebook seems wedded.