Peters expressed concern over reports that domestic extremists used the platform to “recruit, organize and communicate” in the days leading up to the Jan. 6 riot, and that they “continue to spread their messages through content supporting white supremacists, extremists, and terrorist organizations.”
The Democratic lawmaker called on TikTok to provide the panel with information by Oct. 27 about how it enforced policies against extremist and violent content surrounding Jan. 6, whether the company cooperated with federal authorities on those efforts and whether its algorithms amplified any of that content.
In a letter to TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew, Peters accused the company of only taking action against some extremist content “after continued reports from outside parties, and TikTok extremist content has been allowed to return and continue operating on its platform.”
Spokespeople for TikTok did not immediately return a request for comment.
Last month, Peters sent similar letters pressing Facebook, Google-owned YouTube and Twitter for information regarding their policies and enforcement against extremist content related to Jan. 6 as part of an investigation by the committee into the insurrection. Tuesday’s letter marks an expansion of those efforts and builds scrutiny on TikTok’s alleged role in the events, which has drawn less attention than its peers'.
The committee confirmed to The Washington Post last week it that it also plans to meet with Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen, who accused the company of contributing to Jan. 6, as part of the probe.
The House select committee investigating Jan. 6 also has pressed Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and TikTok for information about their role in policing content surrounding Jan. 6.
Peters on Tuesday also sent letters to the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, calling on those agencies to disclose more details about their efforts to investigate and disrupt domestic terrorism and extremism on social media platforms.
In a letter to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Peters wrote that “concerns still exist over DHS’s actions to combat the proliferation of domestic extremism on social media, and how the Department has prioritized its resources to counteract that threat.”
The DHS and FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.