Like many other office employees, Asthana, a sales representative at Momentive, formerly known as SurveyMonkey, was sent to work from home in March 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Not only did working from home mean Asthana would have to do his job differently, it also meant the end of regularly catered meals, unlimited snacks, a stipend for travel, and various team outings and events that were reserved for in-office workers. But he has enjoyed the new digital perks that he has been getting for more than a year now.