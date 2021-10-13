If all goes to plan, there could be as many as nine flights this year with amateur astronauts on board. Virgin Galactic has said it’s planning one more, as is Blue Origin, and Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa and an assistant, who would document the flight, are scheduled to fly on the Russian Soyuz to the space station. (More private astronaut missions are scheduled for next year, and Axiom Space plans to fly a crew of four to the space station on a SpaceX rocket.)