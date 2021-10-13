Walgreens had been a key partner for Theranos, which promised a device that could perform a wide range of blood tests, essentially replicating a full-scale lab. The deal with Walgreens, regarded as Theranos’s most visible and potentially lucrative partner, involved in-store testing centers at 40 locations. But when its vision collapsed, after it was alleged Theranos had been running many of its tests on standard equipment, Walgreens sued the start-up seeking $140 million.
Former Safeway CEO testifies he grew frustrated with Elizabeth Holmes over blood-testing technology delays
“My understanding is, the blood would be tested on the [Theranos] Edison device,” Miquelon said, adding later: “My understanding was that the base level testing would be able to do 96 percent of the testing done at labs.”
Instead, prosecutors allege, Theranos was running tests using standard equipment, something that would have caught Theranos’s backers and numerous high-profile investors by surprise.
Holmes is on trial in federal court as she faces charges that she misled patients and investors about Theranos’s capabilities. She is charged with a dozen counts of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
She has plead not guilty.
“This was one of the most exciting companies that we had seen, maybe not just in lab but in general,” Miquelon said in testimony on Tuesday, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Miquelon follows to the stand former Safeway CEO Steven Burd, who described how he was lured in by Holmes’s highflying promises but grew increasingly frustrated by the start-up’s missed deadlines and persistent delays.
Burd’s testimony concluded Tuesday, and Miquelon’s, which began shortly after, was expected to stretch through much of the day Wednesday.