To date, most of the tech-related action at the state level has been focused on antitrust, and early setbacks have indicated how challenging it can be for states to go up against the tech industry. Last year, 48 state attorneys general filed a landmark antitrust case against Facebook, accusing the company of anticompetitive conduct. A federal judge threw out the case over the summer, arguing that the states had waited too long to challenge the company’s 2012 acquisition of Instagram and 2014 purchase of WhatsApp. The states plan to appeal that decision.