The Washington Post confirmed her attendance for Monday, according to a person familiar with the discussions who requested anonymity to describe ongoing deliberations.
Haugen testified that Facebook knew its platform hurt the self-image of teen girls, and that executives also resisted making changes to the company’s software that would have protected its users from harms like hate speech because doing so would hurt the company’s growth.
While Facebook has endured many controversies, including Russian disinformation on its platform and the Cambridge Analytica privacy scandal, the documents brought forth by Haugen give a much more complete and therefore potentially damaging pictures of the company’s intentions.
When Zhang quit the company in 2020, she left with documents which alleged that the company had ignored her findings that the Honduran president ran a disinformation campaign designed to manipulate his own popularity on Facebook’s platform for nearly a year before taking action, and that the company had also been slow to take action on a state-backed harassment campaign against journalists in Azerbaijan. Zhang first shared her story in The Guardian late last year.
Facebook has said accounts of both Haugen and Zhang, who both worked under a division called civic integrity, are mischaracterizations of the company’s work to protect the public. The company has said Haugen did not work directly on the issues she testified about, and has said that it ultimately took action on the abuse that Zhang uncovered, and that the time lag in the enforcement was not an attempt to protect powerful people who use its service.
Zhang confirmed she recently provided documents to law enforcement but declined to comment further, saying it was not appropriate to comment on ongoing investigations.