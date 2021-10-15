But if these are CDs and DVDs you’ve burned, with personal data on them, the situation gets a little trickier. My advice: If you know nothing on those discs is terribly important, you could cut several deep gouges into them and drop them off at a local recycler. Earth911 is one of the best resources I’ve found for finding local businesses and recycling centers that accept e-waste of all kinds — just punch in your Zip code and see what comes up. If those discs contain seriously sensitive information, you may just have to smash them to bits and toss them in the trash.