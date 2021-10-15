Then, during the game, the company’s sensor in the stands behind home plate uses Doppler technology to determine where the ball is thrown, and where it should have been thrown based on the player’s strike zone. The sensor then relays the call to, well, whoever wants to hear it. In the case of the Atlantic League, this is an actual umpire behind the plate, who, in an ironic reversal, is a human who simply does what the machine tells him to do and announces the call.