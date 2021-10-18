In Hollywood, workers, who recently reached a deal with their employer, detailed stories of their struggles anonymously through the aid of the IA_Stories Instagram account, run by members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees union. One worker recalls eating cold ravioli over the sink, dipping pasta into a cold jar of tomato sauce by hand to maximize sleep time, according to an image of the message. In another post, a script coordinator writes that she had to produce pages during a rehearsal dinner for her own wedding. Another worker chronicled her fear of being fired and forced to go to work after taking her daughter to the hospital following her suicide attempt.