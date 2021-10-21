It was “not acceptable,” the board wrote, that Facebook didn’t mention the “XCheck” system when it briefed the entity about its enforcement policies on politicians when it was reviewing the company’s decision to ban former president Donald Trump.
The public recrimination highlights strain behind Facebook’s interactions with the unit, as the board reprimands the quality and quantity of information the social media giant provides to fortify the its decisions.
“The credibility of the Oversight Board, our working relationship with Facebook, and our ability to render sound judgments on cases all depend on being able to trust that information provided to us by Facebook is accurate, comprehensive, and paints a full picture of the topic at hand” said the board, a panel of about 20 experts from around the world.
The relationship between Facebook and the board has been strained since September, when reporting in the Wall Street Journal asserted that Facebook had “mislead” the board in its description of its XCheck program. Facebook told the board in June that “XCheck” was only used in “a small number of decisions,” but the Journal’s reporting revealed it had included at least 5.8 million VIP users in 2020. Following that report, the board said that Facebook recognized that the information it provided could come off as misleading. The board said Facebook disclosed at the briefing that the company completes an average of under 10,000 cross-check reviews per day.
On Thursday, the board announced that it would launch a review of XCheck, following a request from Facebook, and make recommendations on how the program could be changed. The company asked the board for specific guidance fairness in reviews and how to promote transparency.
Facebook is currently navigating a crisis in Washington as it deals with the fallout from leaked documents from whistleblower Frances Haugen, which formed the basis for the Journal’s XCheck reporting. The Oversight Board and Haugen have announced that they plan to meet to discuss the cross-check program.
Earlier this year, Facebook committed to “fully implement” the board’s recommendation to explain the rationale, standards and review process. But in Thursday’s report, the board criticized the lack of a detailed explanation about the program from the company.
An experimental endeavor widely referred to as a “Supreme Court” of Facebook, the board finds itself at a critical juncture about a year into its existence. The board has sought to position itself as an independent and neutral third party that will rigorously interrogate Facebook’s practices. But this relationship is largely dependent on the social network’s benevolence, since the board has no government affiliation or legal standing to compel Facebook to share information on company operations — or comply with its requests.
Facebook created the Oversight Board to promote a more even distribution of power in response to criticism that CEO Mark Zuckerberg, along with a handful of other top executives, wield too much power over a fleet of social networks used by more than 3.5 billion people globally. But the body, which is funded through a Facebook-backed trust, has been a lightning rod of controversy since its inception. Critics say it insulates the company from taking responsibility for the most important decisions, all while Facebook is not required to comply with its recommendations.
“We are responsible for enforcing our policies every day and we make millions of content decisions every week,” Zuckerberg said in a post outlining the vision for the board in 2019. “But ultimately I don’t believe private companies like ours should be making so many important decisions about speech on our own.”
The board’s process is also lengthy, averaging 74 days to decide and implement each case. It is only able to review a tiny fraction of the decisions that Facebook made. Between October 2020 and the end of June 2021, Facebook and Instagram users submitted about 524,000 cases to the board. The company also referred 35 cases. In total, the board selected 21 cases and proceeded with 17 of them. As of the end of June, it had decided 11 cases, overturning Facebook’s decision eight times.
The board made 52 recommendations to Facebook as part of those decisions, but the company has not agreed to implement all of them. In many instances, it has told the board it is “assessing the feasibility” of the proposals.
In the transparency report, the board reprimanded Facebook for not answering all of its questions. The board had sent 156 questions to Facebook as part of its decisions through the end of June. The company declined to answer in fourteen instances, and only partially answered in twelve.
The board’s primary recourse if Facebook isn’t sticking to its agreements is to turn to the media. The new transparency reports could be a key tool for the board to call out whether Facebook is keeping its word and playing by the rules the board creates. The new reports, which the board plans to issue quarterly, could provide the ability to track the company’s compliance, and alert the public if the company is not living up to the commitments it publicly makes.