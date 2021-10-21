The relationship between Facebook and the board has been tense since September, when reporting in the Wall Street Journal asserted that Facebook had “mislead” the board in its description of its XCheck program. Facebook told the board in June that “XCheck” was only used in “a small number of decisions,” but the Journal’s reporting revealed it had included at least 5.8 million VIP users in 2020. Following that report, the board said that Facebook recognized that the information it provided could come off as misleading. The board said Facebook disclosed at the briefing that the company completes an average of under 10,000 cross-check reviews per day.