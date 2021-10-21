While many think of drones as a toy or, worse, a lethally precise military tool, Flash Forest has gone the other way: it’s deploying drones to nourish life. The 20-person Toronto startup is using a fleet of unmanned vehicles to plant (more accurately, carpet-bomb) the landscape with tree seed pods and replenish those majestic carbon-guzzlers. The battle against climate change can be waged with sober policymaking, an engaged citizenry and corporate responsibility. It also, it turns out, can be fought by a few hipster Millennials with flying machines.