While many think of drones as a toy or, worse, a lethally precise military tool, Flash Forest has gone the other way: it’s deploying drones to nourish life. The 20-person Toronto start-up is using a fleet of unmanned vehicles to plant (more accurately, carpet-bomb) the landscape with tree seed pods and replenish those majestic carbon guzzlers. The battle against climate change can be waged with sober policymaking, an engaged citizenry and corporate responsibility. It also, it turns out, can be fought by a few hipster millennials with flying machines.