Have a question about the products, services and apps you use every day? What about technology in the workplace? The Post’s Help Desk team — Danielle Abril, Tatum Hunter, Heather Kelly and Chris Velazco — will answer your questions live on Friday at 3 p.m. Eastern. So far, we’ve tackled the best ways to recycle old hard drives, how to schedule an email to a friend and whether an Apple watch can replace a wearable medical alert device.