Whistleblower Aid is unusual because it often represents whistleblowers who do not stand to gain significant financial rewards, Liu says. In Haugen’s case, there is a possible financial reward for reporting alleged securities fraud by Facebook. But as with most whistleblower cases, success is far from guaranteed and the process will likely take years. Whistleblower Aid said it hired three law firms, including two firms in California and one in Colorado, a public relations firm and temporary staff working on redacting documents for Congress. It has also covered Haugen’s flights to Washington, D.C. The complicated nature of securities law means lawyers can charge upward of $2,000 an hour.