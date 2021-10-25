Facebook releases its quarterly earnings results later Monday and chief executive Mark Zuckerberg is expected to speak to investors, possibly addressing criticism brought on by the reporting. He may even change the company’s name, according to a report.
Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen tells lawmakers that meaningful reform is necessary ‘for our common good’
The Facebook whistleblower's case was a big gamble for the nonprofit supporting her
After Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen took thousands of pages of internal documents that purportedly showed Facebook puts profits over consumer safety, she turned to a relatively new, but plucky nonprofit for help.
Whistleblower Aid has helped tipsters like the intelligence official whose revelations about Donald Trump’s Ukraine phone call led to the then-president’s impeachment and the photographer who leaked a photo of Rick Perry, during his time as energy secretary, hugging a coal baron. Haugen’s case was different than most, though, because it involved a public company, not a government agency.
Haugen reached out to the Washington, D.C.,-based agency for help sometime earlier this year. It provides free legal representation for whistleblowers who otherwise would receive little help and provides them with support, which has included armed bodyguards, electronic communications devices customized for security and even therapy for clients who have experienced trauma.
Blowing the whistle on wrongdoing has historically been a solitary and perilous experience. Most people cannot afford a highly paid legal team to further their cause, and the fear of a prison sentence or a lawsuit deters many from speaking up. Whistleblower Aid hopes to change the dynamics by offering discounted or free services so that more whistleblowers can come forward to expose corruption and other malfeasance.
“These companies and governments are getting more and more powerful, and it is a scary world for a whistleblower,” said Libby Liu, chief executive of Whistleblower Aid, in an interview. “Nobody should have to compromise their own conscience because they’re so scared of their employer.”
Inside Facebook, Jan. 6 violence fueled anger, regret over missed warning signs
Relief flowed through Facebook in the days after the 2020 presidential election. The company had cracked down on misinformation, foreign interference and hate speech — and employees believed they had largely succeeded in limiting problems that, four years earlier, had brought on perhaps the most serious crisis in Facebook’s scandal-plagued history.
“It was like we could take a victory lap,” said a former employee, one of many who spoke for this story on the condition of anonymity to describe sensitive matters. “There was a lot of the feeling of high-fiving in the office.”
But the high fives, it soon became clear, were premature.
On Jan. 6, Facebook staffers expressed their horror in internal messages as they watched thousands of Donald Trump supporters shouting “stop the steal” and bearing the symbols of QAnon — a violent ideology that had spread widely on Facebook before an eventual crackdown — thronged the U.S. Capitol. Measures of online mayhem surged alarmingly on Facebook, with user reports of “false news” hitting nearly 40,000 per hour, an internal report that day showed.
Thousands of pages of internal company documents disclosed to the Securities and Exchange Commission by the whistleblower Frances Haugen offer important new evidence of Facebook’s role in the events. The SEC documents, which were provided to Congress in redacted form by Haugen’s legal counsel and reviewed by The Post and other news organizations, suggest that Facebook moved too quickly after the election to lift measures that had helped suppress some election-related misinformation.
Facebook officials counter that they planned exhaustively for the election and its aftermath, even anticipating the potential for post-election violence, and always expected the challenges to last through Inauguration Day.
“The responsibility for the violence that occurred on January 6 lies with those who attacked our Capitol and those who encouraged them,” spokeswoman Dani Lever said in a statement. “We took steps to limit content that sought to delegitimize the election, including labeling candidates’ posts with the latest vote count after Mr. Trump prematurely declared victory, pausing new political advertising and removing the original #StopTheSteal Group in November.”