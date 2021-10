Damian Collins, former chair of Parliament’s Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee, said the troves of Facebook’s internal research that Haugen made public, along with her recommendations, will inform legislation they are considering in the United Kingdom targeting online harms. “We’re looking forward to not only hearing about her experience, but her recommendations for how we create the kind of regulatory regime we’re looking at,” Collins, whose committee will hear the testimony, previously told The Post.

The Post‘s investigation revealed a personal decision made by Zuckerberg led to a crackdown on dissent in Vietnam. Measures to suppress hateful, deceptive content were lifted after the U.S. presidential election in 2020, as pro-Donald Trump groups disputing the legitimacy of the election experienced “meteoric” growth. A dummy test account on Facebook in India was flooded with violent anti-Muslim propaganda — and remained visible for weeks on the real account of a frightened Muslim college student in northern India.

Facebook has denied many of the allegations. “We have no commercial or moral incentive to do anything other than give the maximum number of people as much of a positive experience as possible,” said Facebook spokeswoman Dani Lever. “Like every platform, we are constantly making difficult decisions between free expressions and harmful speech, security and other issues, and we don’t make these decisions inside a vacuum — we rely on the input of our teams, as well as external subject matter experts to navigate them. But drawing these societal lines is always better left to elected leaders which is why we’ve spent many years advocating for Congress to pass updated Internet regulations.”