Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen testified Monday before members of the British Parliament, answering questions about the trove of tens of thousands of documents she says show how the company has tracked real-world damage it helped exacerbate.

The Facebook Papers, a collection of internal documents, has triggered a fresh round of global reporting on the social media giant, including an investigation by The Washington Post. Lawmakers had already launched probes into Facebook’s conduct following a series of stories by the Wall Street Journal.

Facebook releases its quarterly earnings results later Monday and chief executive Mark Zuckerberg is expected to speak to investors, possibly addressing criticism brought on by the reporting. He may even change the company’s name, according to a report.

Here’s what you need to know

  • Damian Collins, former chair of Parliament’s Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee, said the troves of Facebook’s internal research that Haugen made public, along with her recommendations, will inform legislation they are considering in the United Kingdom targeting online harms.
  • The Post‘s investigation revealed a personal decision made by Zuckerberg led to a crackdown on dissent in Vietnam. Measures to suppress hateful, deceptive content were lifted after the U.S. presidential election in 2020, as pro-Donald Trump groups disputing the legitimacy of the election experienced “meteoric” growth.
  • Facebook has denied many of the allegations. “We have no commercial or moral incentive to do anything other than give the maximum number of people as much of a positive experience as possible,” said Facebook spokeswoman Dani Lever. “Like every platform, we are constantly making difficult decisions between free expressions and harmful speech, security and other issues, and we don’t make these decisions inside a vacuum... ”