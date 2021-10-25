Facebook releases its quarterly earnings results later Monday and chief executive Mark Zuckerberg is expected to speak to investors, possibly addressing criticism brought on by the reporting. He may even change the company’s name, according to a report.
Facebook’s vice president of content policy, Monika Bickert, defended the company’s investments in fighting harmful content, as internal documents obtained by The Washington Post and other news organizations show employees were aware of the ways its products were contributing to real-world harms.
“The online world mirrors the offline world, so people will have good experiences, they will have bad experiences. My team’s job is to understand what those bad experiences could look like, and stop them,” Bickert said in an interview with NBC News. “We are not perfect at that.”
The comments sought to paint abuse as a societal problem, rather than one exacerbated by the social network. Bickert says the company has invested billions of dollars in improving the platform, noting that the company has 40,000 people across the company working on safety and security.
“You will never stop abuse in the offline world. And you’ll never stop abuse in the online world, you can get better at detecting it and preventing it and curbing it,” she said.
In February 2019, not long before India’s general election, a pair of Facebook employees set up a dummy account to better understand the experience of a new user in the company’s largest market. They made a profile of a 21-year-old woman, a resident of North India, and began to track what Facebook showed her.
At first, her feed filled with soft-core porn and other, more harmless, fare. Then violence flared in Kashmir, the site of a long-running territorial dispute between India and Pakistan. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, campaigning for reelection as a nationalist strongman, unleashed retaliatory airstrikes that India claimed hit a terrorist training camp.
Soon, without any direction from the user, the Facebook account was flooded with pro-Modi propaganda and anti-Muslim hate speech. An internal Facebook memo, reviewed by The Washington Post, called the dummy account test an “integrity nightmare” that underscored the vast difference between the experience of Facebook in India and what U.S. users typically encounter. One Facebook worker noted the staggering number of dead bodies.
For all of Facebook’s troubles in North America, its problems with hate speech and disinformation are dramatically worse in the developing world. Internal company documents reveal that Facebook has meticulously studied its approach abroad — and was well aware that weaker moderation in non-English-speaking countries leaves the platform vulnerable to abuse by bad actors and authoritarian regimes.
According to one 2020 summary, although the United States comprises less than 10 percent of Facebook’s daily users, the company’s budget to fight misinformation was heavily weighted toward America, where 84 percent of its “global remit/language coverage” was allocated. Just 16 percent was earmarked for the “Rest of World,” a cross-continent grouping that included India, France and Italy.
Facebook spokesperson Dani Lever said that the company had made “progress” and had “dedicated teams working to stop abuse on our platform in countries where there is heightened risk of conflict and violence. We also have global teams with native speakers reviewing content in over 70 languages along with experts in humanitarian and human rights issues.”
Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen’s testimony to members of the British Parliament on Monday will help shape legislation they are considering to crack down against harms on social media, according to a top official.
“We’re looking forward to not only hearing about her experience, but her recommendations for how we create the kind of regulatory regime we’re looking at,” Damian Collins, head of the Joint Committee on the Draft Online Safety Bill, told The Technology 202 newsletter earlier this month.
U.K. lawmakers in May unveiled a draft measure called the Online Safety Bill that would give the country’s communications regulator new powers to fine and punish companies that don’t do enough to combat harmful and illegal content on their platforms, such as material that exploits children.
Collins, former chair of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee, said Haugen’s testimony could be particularly critical in shaping what tools the legislation gives regulators to demand internal research — like what she disclosed — from companies. The conservative MP said Haugen’s disclosures and efforts to hold Facebook accountable bolster the case for giving enforcers globally greater powers to police the industry.
“I think this really drives home the case for external regulation because what Frances Haugen is demonstrating is that the companies are well aware of the problems that have been caused, they’re well aware of the harms that have been caused, and who has been harmed,” he said.
Collins’s panel last week heard from another whistleblower, Sophie Zhang, a former Facebook data scientist.
After Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen took thousands of pages of internal documents that purportedly showed Facebook puts profits over consumer safety, she turned to a relatively new, but plucky nonprofit for help.
Whistleblower Aid has helped tipsters like the intelligence official whose revelations about Donald Trump’s Ukraine phone call led to the then-president’s impeachment and the photographer who leaked a photo of Rick Perry, during his time as energy secretary, hugging a coal baron. Haugen’s case was different than most, though, because it involved a public company, not a government agency.
Haugen reached out to the Washington, D.C.,-based agency for help sometime earlier this year. It provides free legal representation for whistleblowers who otherwise would receive little help and provides them with support, which has included armed bodyguards, electronic communications devices customized for security and even therapy for clients who have experienced trauma.
Blowing the whistle on wrongdoing has historically been a solitary and perilous experience. Most people cannot afford a highly paid legal team to further their cause, and the fear of a prison sentence or a lawsuit deters many from speaking up. Whistleblower Aid hopes to change the dynamics by offering discounted or free services so that more whistleblowers can come forward to expose corruption and other malfeasance.
Relief flowed through Facebook in the days after the 2020 presidential election. The company had cracked down on misinformation, foreign interference and hate speech — and employees believed they had largely succeeded in limiting problems that, four years earlier, had brought on perhaps the most serious crisis in Facebook’s scandal-plagued history.
“It was like we could take a victory lap,” said a former employee, one of many who spoke for this story on the condition of anonymity to describe sensitive matters. “There was a lot of the feeling of high-fiving in the office.”
But the high fives, it soon became clear, were premature.
On Jan. 6, Facebook staffers expressed their horror in internal messages as they watched thousands of Donald Trump supporters shouting “stop the steal” and bearing the symbols of QAnon — a violent ideology that had spread widely on Facebook before an eventual crackdown — thronged the U.S. Capitol. Measures of online mayhem surged alarmingly on Facebook, with user reports of “false news” hitting nearly 40,000 per hour, an internal report that day showed.
Thousands of pages of internal company documents disclosed to the Securities and Exchange Commission by the whistleblower Frances Haugen offer important new evidence of Facebook’s role in the events. The SEC documents, which were provided to Congress in redacted form by Haugen’s legal counsel and reviewed by The Post and other news organizations, suggest that Facebook moved too quickly after the election to lift measures that had helped suppress some election-related misinformation.
Facebook officials counter that they planned exhaustively for the election and its aftermath, even anticipating the potential for post-election violence, and always expected the challenges to last through Inauguration Day.