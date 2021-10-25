With all that said, the Pixels aren’t exactly perfect. Both have fingerprint scanners under their screen, and they don’t always work correctly on the first try — for what it’s worth, I’ve noticed this more from the standard Pixel 6. (That said, it’s still not bad enough to make me use a PIN code instead.) Beyond that, the size of the phones might be a dealbreaker for some people. The 6 Pro has a 6.7-inch screen and feels absolutely enormous in my hands; the 6’s 6.4-inch screen makes it more manageable, but it’s still a bit of a handful. If you have small hands, do yourself a favor: Go to a store and pick these things up before you buy one.