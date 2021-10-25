Here’s what we know: Facebook eased up efforts to police misinformation and hate speech in the months before the Jan. 6 insurrection. At times, Mark Zuckerberg’s public remarks contradict, downplay or fail to disclose the company’s own findings about the safety of its products. And Facebook’s algorithms prioritized polarizing, divisive posts over what users liked on the news feed.
What questions do you have so far? The Post’s Elizabeth Dwoskin and Cat Zakrzewski answered your questions on Tuesday. Here are some of the questions they answered:
Read the transcript below.
