The documents help illustrate the role the company played in helping fuel the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, the power wielded by CEO Mark Zuckerberg and the ripple effect of the social media network on countries around the world. The Washington Post is part of a consortium of news organizations that has reviewed the disclosures made to the Securities and Exchange Commission and provided to Congress in redacted form by Haugen’s legal counsel.
For nearly a month, Haugen has made headlines for her decision to blow the whistle on Facebook, testifying in front of Congress, appearing on “60 Minutes” and on the cover of Time Magazine. Her revelations have created a firestorm. And Facebook is reportedly considering a name change.
Here’s what you need to know.