Firefox says it’s rolling out the global privacy control signal to its main product in the next two or three months, according to Chief Technology Officer Eric Rescorla. Firefox didn’t adopt the signal right away, instead waiting to see what sort of impact it would have to avoid making privacy promises that don’t hold water, Rescorla said. But the new privacy control has some teeth, its creators say, and it has the potential to make a real difference in your online privacy by opting you out of data sharing before it happens.